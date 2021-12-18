With the flu, Braz travels to Lisbon only on Saturday for Flamengo’s mission to hire a new coach | Flamengo

Flamengo will have a one-day absence on the mission to return from Portugal with a coach. With the flu, Marcos Braz will not follow along with Bruno Spindel, executive director. He will travel alone to Lisbon on Saturday, on a direct flight.

Spindel travels this Friday night. Stops in São Paulo and arrives in Lisbon at lunchtime. The pair of directors has a meeting scheduled with Paulo Sousa and will also speak with Jorge Jesus.

1 of 2 Marcos Braz at Flamengo’s election — Photo: André Durão / ge Marcos Braz at Flamengo’s election — Photo: André Durão / ge

Also Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal and Paulo Fonseca are on the radar. The first has a fine as an obstacle, while Fonseca, another highly rated name, is seen as an expensive professional.

On Thursday, during the inauguration of Rodolfo Landim, re-elected president of Flamengo, Braz promised a coach to match what the club has built in recent seasons.

– We already have a pre-defined schedule, not because it’s plan A, B or C. Because of logistics. If I don’t come back (before Christmas), I will die at home. We have five or six days to get it right. We won’t just stay in Lisbon, we’ll walk there. We have target and planning. Let’s do it carefully, calmly, even if extra strength is imposed on us for this hiring.

– We want as soon as possible, but let’s go over security. There is no doubt that Flamengo will hire a professional equal to Flamengo and to win the titles we have won in the last three years – Braz said after his inauguration as vice president of football for the next three years.