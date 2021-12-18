worker can earn up to R$ 66,000 with fund correction

The correction of the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees (FGTS) is still being analyzed by the Court. Millions of workers eagerly await the outcome of this story. After all, by reviewing the fund’s balance, citizens could receive around R$ 10,000 on average.

The review was suspended in 1999 and, therefore, anyone working with a registered card since that time will be entitled. It is estimated that workers have failed to earn R$300 billion in the period accumulated. Individually, the citizen can receive up to R$ 66,000. This review continues to be requested by taxpayers, even at the end of the year.

FGTS correction – Supreme continues analyzing

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) would judge the direct action of unconstitutionality in May 2021. However, the matter was removed from the agenda and there is no forecast to resume the judgment. Proposed by the Solidarity Party, the action questions the use of the Referential Rate (TR).

TR is used to adjust interest on the FGTS. However, currently this rate has its index zeroed.

According to the accounts of the IFGT, the government stopped crediting almost R$ 8.5 billion in the Fund. The calculation is based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

See examples of how it could have been won in some situations:

Regular work from 01/1999 to 06/2021 with income of one minimum wage: lost balance of R$ 10,153.

Domestic worker between 10/2015 until 06/2021: lost balance of R$ 817

Account inactive since 01/1999 with initial balance of R$ 10 thousand: lost balance of R$ 50,267.

FGTS Correction Calculators

The problem is serious, as the TR is unable to offset the country’s inflation rates. The review can generate an average gain in excess of R$14,000 for several taxpayers. However, there are cases where the accumulated value reaches around R$ 66,000.

The IFGT created an online calculator to find out how much was lost. It considers the INPC rather than the TR. Just go to the website: https://fundodegarantia.org.br/utilidades/calculadora/. Afterwards, all you have to do is enter the data and make the account.

You can also use the FGTS LOIT calculator: https://fgts.loitlegal.com.br/. It makes all necessary calculations free of charge.

Requests

Workers who have contributed to the FGTS from then until 2013 can request the review. It will be necessary to file a lawsuit, as the STF’s decision can only benefit such cases.

At this time, however, the actions are paralyzed in court. According to the IFGT, there are nearly 300,000 cases awaiting judgment by the STF.

However, it is worth filing the lawsuits, as at some point the cases will have to go to trial. Even those who rescued the fund must look for their rights.