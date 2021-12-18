Xiaomi TV Stick 4K is announced with Dolby Atmos and Android TV 11

After a series of rumors surrounding the specifications of a new Xiaomi television gadget, the device was finally unveiled by the Chinese manufacturer. The company presented last Thursday (16) the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, which appeared on an official website of the company and had all the specifications disclosed.

With Android TV 11, the competitor of Chromecast and Fire TV has some differences compared to its predecessor. The main new features are the native support for 4K resolution and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, technologies that promise a “vivid and immersive visual experience”, as well as “more richness and realism to the sounds”, according to the company.

In terms of hardware, the device is equipped with a Cortex-A35 CPU (four cores) together with a Mali-G31 MP2 GPU. The RAM memory went from 1GB, on the Mi TV Stick, to 2GB, while the internal storage is 8GB.

Disclosure

In terms of design, the device has a rectangular shape with an HDMI connector at the tip, very similar to a pendrive and the Amazon Fire TV Stick. On the remote there are two buttons dedicated to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video apps, but it’s worth remembering that the user can download different apps by Play Store. YouTube is also pre-installed on the system.

Prices and availability

So far, Xiaomi has not officially revealed the prices of Xiaomi TV Stick 4K. Still, the company is expected to sell the device for a price similar to the previous model: about $54.99 (approximately R$ 312, in the current conversion). There is no forecast for launching in Brazil yet, but the product should soon make its appearance in the country via export.