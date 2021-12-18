XP announces CDB for beginners that yields 14% per year and 1% per month

With the high Selic – Brazil’s basic interest rate – many people decided to invest in fixed income to make money grow in volume. In the competition of companies in the sector, the XP recently launched the campaign that offers Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB) pre-fixed with a yield of 14% per year and 1% per month.

The investment values ​​can be between R$ 500 (minimum) and R$ 10 thousand (maximum) per CPF. With a maturity of 12 months, the option is suitable for all types of investors (conservative, moderate and aggressive), in addition to those who are just starting out and have no idea how the market works.

In short, the investor who buys a CDB lends money to the institution and, in return, receives remuneration. Banco XP’s investment is protected by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC), valid for contributions in the amount of up to R$ 250,000.

How to invest and participate in the XP campaign?

With more aggressive marketing, the action of financial advisory promises to heat up the investment market. Mainly due to the ease of applying, the good profitability and the minimum amount required, considered low compared to other banks.

“At XP, we were able to offer options for extremely competitive products in the market, and even show that it is possible to go further and see the money safely yielding”, declares Lisandro Lopez, Chief Marketing Officer of XP Inc.

Anyone who wants to take part in this action must open or activate the XP account. Everything is done in a 100% digital way, by cell phone or computer application (link to the company’s website). Once that’s done, just invest the desired amount in fixed income and then monitor the portfolio’s movements in real time.

In addition to the CDB, XP’s newest investment campaign has offered dozens of other products, all of which are focused on fixed income. The stock is an excellent opportunity for investors who want to diversify their portfolio with more profitable assets or just take their first steps in the investment world.