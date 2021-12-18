Yno dies, co police officer injured when trying to capture kidnapper in Greater Belo Horizonte – Gerais

(photo: Alterosa TV Reproduction)

Co-policeman Yno, who was recovering from an attack he suffered during the search for a kidnapper in Sarzedo, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, ended up dying this Friday night (17). second member of the Ostensiva Round with Dogs of the Minas Gerais Military Police (Rocca), the German shepherd was wounded last Thursday (17) when entering a forest to capture a suspect for the kidnapping of a woman, being found by the military with a stake through the neck.

The animal was taken by helicopter to the Veterinary Hospital of Faculdade Arnaldo, where he underwent surgery and had an improvement in his condition. However, the police dog ended up dying from infections.

Yno was considered a true hero within the Rocca, having participated in several missions. Always acting on the front line, the dog ends up protecting the entire police force in the pursuit of perpetrators of violent crimes, having spared the lives of several military and civilians.

The animal was specialized in search and capture and its function was to locate and, if necessary, immobilize the author. At 6 years old, the dog was at the height of its performance. In addition to mourning with the Rocca team, as Yno was seen as a military police officer, his colleagues highlighted the work involved in training a police dog, both for the animal and for its handler.