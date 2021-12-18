Zendaya calls Tom Holland affectionately during the interview, and the couple stars in a cute moment; watch!

CASALZÃO alert?! Zendaya and Tom Holland are at full steam promoting the feature “Spider-Man: No Return Home“. This Friday (17), the protagonists were invited by BuzzFeed to find out which characters they would be, based on their characteristics. In addition to them, Jacob Batalon, the great Ned of the hero franchise, also auditioned. And they had a LOT of fun! Mainly because Tom was a little confused when answering some of the questions and needed to be comforted by Zendaya. Awn!

The laughs started right away, when the protagonist said that he would describe Jacob as “extra oil”, which means “extra oil”, instead of saying “extra loyal”, which wants to describe someone as “extremely loyal”. Tom was then confused when he asked if the three of them could take another BuzzFeed test. “Can we do another buzz queed fizz?”, he asked, when he wanted to say “BuzzFeed Quiz”. At this point, Jacob and Zendaya had a fit of laughter like that.

And do not stop there! Again, the interpreter of “Spider-Man” made his teammates laugh when he uttered the word “quizzes” wrong. It was then that Zendaya showed that he is people like us and provoked him by repeating the word, all while laughing. But, showing some support, she gently placed her head on his shoulder and said, “Oh dear!”. It’s our favorite ship, yes!

But the real laughter came towards the end of the video, when the three were asked to guess which famous people share the same signs. As Tom looked at the computer, he saw a photo of Kris Jenner and Pete Davidson and asked: “Aren’t they dating each other right now?”

The problem is that the comedian is being named as the affair of Kim Kardashian, daughter of Kris. But his co-stars made a point of correcting… Both Jacob and Zendaya quickly said: “No, this is her mother”. And, of course, they burst out laughing at the protagonist’s faux pas. Watch:

The fact is, by calling his co-star “darling”, Zendaya has fueled the fertile imaginations of fans. The pair has been seen as a possible couple for some time, but only this year spoke about the subject. In an interview with GQ, released in November, Tom Holland and Zendaya commented on the exposure of their “romance in the media”.

In the chat, the two were asked about the photos that surfaced in July this year, in which they appear exchanging kisses in a car in Los Angeles. At the time, the actor recalled the episode with sadness and disapproved of the way in which the intimate moment was dissected by the audience. Click here for details.