10 Facts About Aunt May

THE aunt may is one of the most classic characters in the cast of Spidermana, after all she has been there from the beginning. Practically a mother to Peter Parker, she has been through many difficult situations, never losing her optimism and hope.

Aunt May has lived a long, fulfilling life throughout Spider-Man’s many stories and has gone through a roller coaster of situations over the years. She showed spirit and resilience; surviving almost anything Marvel could throw at her, and coming out even stronger than before. Today, we bring you 10 facts about this important character.

10 – Linda Brown’s Farewell

Officially, May and Ben Parker made their canonical debut alongside Spider-Man in Amazing Fantasy #15, but the arachnid hero’s origin story isn’t the first time the characters have appeared in the pages of a Marvel comic book. A few months before Spider-Man’s big debut, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko published a short story called “Linda Brown’s Farewell” in Strange Tales #97, which featured proto-versions of Peter’s uncles.

Linda Brown is a teenager in a wheelchair who, like Peter Parker, lives with her Uncle Ben and Aunt May. Unlike a wall climber, however, Linda and her Aunt May reside in a house near the beach, where Linda spends time collecting shells. One night, after a nightmare, she wakes up a few meters from her bed. Uncle Ben starts to worry that Linda is sleepwalking. The next night Linda gets up and goes to the beach and dives into the sea – revealing that she has always been a mermaid.

9 – Difficult childhood

Aunt May’s life was not always easy, and some have even said that she had the most tragic life in comic book history. While this is debatable, the fact that she got off to a rough start in life certainly isn’t. Your warm heart may deceive you, but May had a darker childhood than you would have expected.

Her parents were unhappy and she often saw them arguing violently night after night, until her father ended up leaving her and her mother. She thought that things might start to get better after her father died, but unfortunately it just got worse. May’s mother blamed her for her father abandoning them and made May feel useless. May was constantly insulted by her mother, who said she was a burden. However, these dark times in her childhood are what she credits to her strong character in her later life.

8 – Before Uncle Ben, she dated a criminal

One thing about Aunt May you might be shocked to learn is that she barely married Ben Parker. Imagine a world where Aunt May and Uncle Ben had never been married. Had Peter Parker been adopted? Would Uncle Ben have to raise it himself? Well, while we can’t necessarily answer what would have happened to Uncle Ben or Peter, we can say what would have happened to Aunt May.

Instead of marrying Ben, Aunt May almost married another man. The man in question, Johnny Jerome, was a typical rogue. He was very nice to her at first, but Johnny was involved with the mob. He had been involved in some dark crimes, including robbery and even murder. He was almost the opposite of Uncle Ben, and May realized in time that he was no good, so she decided to give the likeable Ben Parker a chance.

7 – Bride of Doctor Octopus

Aunt May, it seems, is never lacking in male admirers, and has a tendency to spark the interest of criminals. In addition to almost marrying a mobster, May also almost married Dr. Octopus. Fortunately for her, they never managed to make it official and the wedding was canceled on the day of the ceremony. Considering that Doctor Octopus is a supervillain, it’s safe to say that his motives weren’t really about love. He was after an inheritance from May, as she somehow managed to inherit an old nuclear power plant.

Although she was unlucky in love, it’s definitely for the best that this disastrous couple has never materialized. We could only imagine the chaos that would ensue if Spider-Man’s beloved aunt unknowingly married one of his greatest enemies.

6 – The Spider Lady

Imagine an alternate universe where Peter Parker was never bitten by that spider and therefore never became Spider-Man. It may seem terrifying at first, but imagine this: an alternate universe where Peter Parker was never bitten by the spider because it actually happened to Aunt May! So instead of having Spider-Man, of course we had the Spider Lady. Well, it actually happened in one of Marvel’s alternate realities.

The story behind this is that Aunt May realized that Peter had forgotten to pack his lunch and so she ran to meet him on his school trip, and when looking for him in the place where he was bitten by the spider in the regular universe, she just ended up. being stung. Aunt May then gained all the arachnid powers we’ve ever known, and basically became an elderly superhero.

5 – The Conversation

For most of his career as Spider-Man, Peter Parker hid his secret identity from Aunt May. This is because he believed his aunt was very old and frail, as she was very ill when he was at the beginning of his career. The last thing Peter wanted to do was put Aunt May’s health at risk because of her worries about him.

However, May eventually found out that Peter was Spider-Man when he went to his apartment after a hero’s fight with the dangerous Morlun, and found Peter badly injured and Spider-Man’s costume torn on the floor. This spawned one of the hero’s most interesting stories, called “The Conversation,” where Peter decides to open up about his secret identity, and May reacts surprisingly well to the news.

4 – Married J. Jonah Jameson’s father

Aunt May managed to find love again after Ben’s death and even had a second marriage. She found a new husband in the character J. Jonah Jameson Sr, who is also known as Jota. Yeah, he was the father of the J. Jonah Jameson we know so well. Fortunately for both of them, Peter supported the relationship and approved of Jota. Probably because Jota was a great supporter of Spider-Man, unlike his son.

The two formed a very interesting couple in the Spider-Man comics for quite some time, but unfortunately the marriage came to an end tragically. Jota was stricken with a rare disease and died, leaving Aunt May a widow again.

3 – She and Ben couldn’t have children

Aunt May and Ben Parker’s marriage appeared to be the focus of some flashbacks in the Spider-Man comics, and things weren’t always easy for the couple. In Amazing Spider-Man Family #7, the story revealed that May and Ben tried to have children, but May lost a baby and found she couldn’t have children in the future.

When Peter Parker’s parents died, May and Ben took him in and raised him as their own child. At first, May wasn’t sure she would be a good mother, but it didn’t take long to regard Peter as her own, devoting her life to him.

2 – He died and rose again. So-so…

At the very beginning of the Clone Saga, Peter Parker had a big loss. May Parker died, and it really seemed like a definite thing, considering she’s had that status for years in the comics. This happened in Amazing Spider-Man #400, after May was hospitalized for quite some time. In one of Spider-Man’s most tragic moments, he held his aunt’s hand as she died.

However, this went through a retcon later. In fact, one of the most bizarre and uncreative retcons in the comic book, when it was revealed that Norman Osborn had kidnapped May and replaced her with a “genetically altered actress” who impersonated her and died in Peter’s care.

1 – The “fault” of the pact with Mephisto is hers

During the arc of the Civil War, Spider-Man revealed to the world that he was Peter Parker when Iron Man convinced him it was the right thing to do. However, after the war started, Spider-Man switched sides, but this put his family in danger as everyone knew he was Peter Parker, including his enemies.

A sniper hired by the Kingpin ended up shooting Aunt May, and she would inevitably die no matter what Peter tried. But then the demon Mephisto appeared, offering Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson the chance to save May’s life if they dissolved their marriage. They agreed, May survived and Peter and MJ’s marriage basically never happened. Yeah, Aunt May is kind of blamed for one of the worst Spider-Man stories.