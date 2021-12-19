2022 Ball Market: who arrives and leaves São Paulo – 12/19/2021

Relieved to get rid of relegation in Brasileirão, São Paulo is trying to have a less traumatic 2022. With a serious financial crisis, the Morumbi team will not have much money to invest, so they will bet on loans, exchanges and market opportunities.

An example of this was the proposal made to Aston Villa by striker Wesley Moraes. São Paulo proposed a free loan with the English team bearing most of the salary. If another club enters the dispute, the Morumbi team will hardly continue trying to hire.

On the other hand, a weight booster may arrive. São Paulo is looking for an investor who pays fully or with a good part of the salaries of Douglas Costa, who left Grêmio. He would be the outside-the-curve booster proposed by the football department. If the negotiation does not materialize, the club could still seek an impact contract, using the same expedient.

Shortages

The main lack of São Paulo is speed, at least to Rogério Ceni’s taste. The current squad has only the young Marquinhos as a player capable of acting on the sides of the field in an accelerated way. In more than one interview, coach Rogério Ceni said that he would like to play with wings, but that he can’t because of the lack of available parts, also thinking about defensive recomposition. Rigoni, it seems, would not have that profile.

The club will also go to the market after a left-handed defender, something that had already been requested by Fernando Diniz and Hernán Crespo, predecessors of Rogério Ceni in the position.

Finally, São Paulo wants to find a reservation for Luan. The shirt 13 is the only first steering wheel to originate in the cast.

Who arrived

São Paulo has not yet announced any reinforcements for the next season. The club, however, has already sent a loan proposal to Aston Villa, from England, through forward Wesley Moraes and is talking to Douglas Costa, who should leave Grêmio.

The club has also made numerous surveys by other players, without reaching the stage of formalizing an offer. Fernando Sobral, midfielder from Ceará, is one of those names, for example. As well as defender Cacá, from Cruzeiro.

Finally, there is the path of exchanges. Trying to send a name from the current squad, such as Pablo, for a new player, such as the versatile Patrick, from Internacional

who left and can leave

Martín Benítez (half) – the Argentine has already said goodbye to the fans on social media. His loan ends at the end of December and São Paulo gave up trying to renew with Independiente (ARG). The Morumbi team had priority for a purchase of US$ 3 million (R$ 17 million), but chose not to exercise.

William (half) – the experienced 35-year-old has suffered injuries and has taken to the pitch just nine times this season. He is recovering from a knee arthroscopy and his fatigue has already been warned by São Paulo that the contract that ends on December 31 of this year will not be renewed.

Galean (attacker) – The 21-year-old forward is on loan from Rubio Ñu, from Paraguay, and will not remain at Morumbi until the end of his contract. He is recovering from ankle surgery.

Rodrigo Freitas (back) – Very little used in the season, the defender will not have his contract renewed after the end of the year. The last time he took the field for São Paulo was on August 4th.

Base team remains until reinforcements arrive

Volpi; Igor Vinícius, Arboleda, Miranda, Reinaldo; Igor Gomes, Liziero, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara; Rigoni and Calleri.