3 smart contract platforms that could grow in 2022

Decentralized finance (DeFi) dominated media headlines throughout 2021, and the industry, along with non-fungible tokens (NFTs), helped spark the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Although the high incomes coming from staking and instant profits from jpeg file sales have proven very profitable for investors, it’s important to remember that none of this would have been possible without the underlying capabilities of smart contract technology.

The Ethereum network remains by far the dominant tier one smart contracting platform in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, but everyone recognizes the scalability and high gas rates issues plaguing the market-leading network.

In 2021, competitors like Avalanche and Binance Smart Chain became compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and this produced positive results for investors in both ecosystems.

Let’s take a look at some of the best performing tier one protocols in the fourth quarter of 2021 and investigate how partnerships, investments from traditional financial institutions, and project developments can further benefit them in 2022.

Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) is a first-tier blockchain network whose consensus engine is Proof-of-Participation (PoS), and which is designed to be self-sustaining and highly scalable, making it capable of handling heavy transaction loads with minimal costs.

In the fourth quarter, the protocol launched the Algorand Virtual Machine, enabling decentralized applications (DApps), which means that DeFi and NFT projects can now operate over the network.

Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) had already been launched on the network, so their integration with new DeFi platforms was relatively easy, enabling the rapid accumulation of liquidity. The launch of the $150 million ALGO Viridis Fund by the Algorand Foundation is also designed to accelerate the development of the DeFi ecosystem on the network.

The project also attracted the attention of institutional investors, and a sizable cash injection came from Borderless Capital, which launched a $500 million fund to help develop DApps on Algorand. Hivemind Capital Partners also selected the protocol as its first technology partner.

In October, Algorand launched governance features that allow ALGO holders to participate in the protocol’s future development.

ALGO/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

On November 18, 21Shares announced the launch of an Algorand-backed exchange-traded product that helped trigger an ALGO price rally, which hit $2.99, the asset’s annual record so far this year. .

tezos

Tezos (XTZ) is a flexible Proof-of-Participation (PoS) blockchain designed to evolve over time without the need to go through. hard forks. In the fourth quarter, traditional financial institutions, such as Arab Bank Switzerland, partnered with the protocol to launch services of staking, negotiation and custody of XTZ, the project’s native token.

On December 7, the project made headlines after expanding its NFT ecosystem through a partnership with video game giant Ubisoft. The Ubisoft Quartz platform uses the Tezos blockchain, and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint players will be able to buy and trade game-specific NFTs on the marketplace.

On December 15th, Rarible, a popular marketplace of NFTs, also announced the integration of the Tezos blockchain into its ecosystem. This means that Rarible users can buy, sell and trade Tezos NFTs in a much more accessible environment than in the marketplace from Rarible based on the Ethereum network.

In part, the increased attention on the Tezos blockchain is justified by the energy efficiency of the grid in a world that is becoming increasingly focused on sustainability.

According to a recent PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory SAS carbon footprint report, the Tezos network achieved a 70% increase in energy efficiency over 2021. Now, the network’s estimated annual energy consumption equals the same as the carbon footprint of 17 people.

XTZ/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView.

At the time of this writing, XTZ was trading at a price of $4.34, having hit a $9.17 yearly high on October 3rd. This was just before the broad market downturn that pushed prices down across the crypto ecosystem as the market entered the final weeks of 2021.

Elrond

Elrond (EGLD) is a blockchain platform for distributed applications and enterprise-grade businesses that aims to become the leading technology ecosystem of the “new internet”.

According to the project’s website, the network uses technology for sharding to enable processing of 15,000 transactions per second (TPS) with an average transaction cost of $0.001.

The year-end EGLD token price spike came after the launch of a $1.29 billion liquidity incentive program by the decentralized exchange (DEX) Maiar, based on Elrond.

EGLD/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView.

Before the launch of the liquidity program, the price of EGLD was rising thanks to the increasing adoption of the token as a digital payment method, including a partnership with Romanian music festival Untold, which announced that 2021 festival tickets could be acquired using EGLD.

