See here 6 cars that will be launched in Brazil in 2022 (Photo: Publicity/Honda)

The year 2021 was full of innovations in the automotive market. New models were launched, such as the Fiat Pulse and the Jeep Commander. Others, which were already being sold, gained new generations. Among them, we can mention Hyundai Creta and Honda City. And things won’t be different next year. With this in mind, Garagem360 selected 6 cars that will be launched in Brazil in 2022. A list full of news.

6 cars to be launched in Brazil in 2022

6 cars to be launched in Brazil in 2022/1 – New Citroën C3

And who opens this list is the new generation of Citron C3. Produced in Porto Real-RJ, this model will arrive in Brazil (and other South American countries) in the first quarter of 2022. It is the first member of the C-Cubed family. Two other models will appear until 2024. Visually, the model has become more robust and modern. At the front, the double chevrons (which form a Y at their ends) and the optical assembly stand out.

The car still has details that are reminiscent of an SUV. Inside, you can find a panel that resembles the C4 Cactus. In the center, the car will bring the 10-inch Citroën Connect Touchscreen multimedia center. The brand says that occupants will not need cables to connect their smartphones and that it will come with a voice recognition system. Motorization is still unknown.

2 – Fiat Fastback

We went to the Stellantis group to talk about a new car from Fiat. This year, the brand introduced the new Toro, the new Fiorino, the unprecedented 500e and the Strada automatic. But the big launch was the Pulse compact SUV. It brought great innovations like the new MLA platform. And the expectation is that it will also be used in the Fiat Fastback (or Project 376).

The model will be based on the prototype that was present at the 2018 Motor Show. In other words, it will be the brand’s first SUV Coupe. Your arrival is scheduled for next year. There is still no information about the interior. Much less about motorization. In the latter case, we must remember that the range of options is large.

3 – Ford Maverick

The year 2021 was also a milestone for the Ford. After all, the brand stopped manufacturing vehicles here in Brazil in the first few months. But it continues to be present in our market with the presence of imported vehicles. The Ford Bronco Sport, for example, is one of the most recent launches. And in 2022 the pickup Maverick will arrive in Brazil. According to the North American automaker, its launch will take place in the first quarter of the year.

The smaller sister of Ford Ranger and F-150 will be sold here in the version Lariat FX4. The main highlight on the outside of the car are the C-shaped headlights. 8 inch media center, multifunctional steering wheel and digital instrument panel. The engine is quite powerful. The truck will be equipped with 2.0 Ecoboost (maximum power of 253 hp). It will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. not to mention the AWD all-wheel drive.

4 – New Honda Civic

Last November, Honda showcased the new generation of City. The model arrived with a renewed look and other interesting attributes. A hatchback version was also shown. This one will go on sale next year. Another car that will arrive in 2022 is the new Honda Civic. Its 11th generation was launched in the first half of this year and is expected to arrive in Brazil in the second half of 2022.

But it won’t be a national car anymore. The 10th generation will be the last to be made on Brazilian soil. Visually, the car dropped its sporty lines and became more aligned with the Accord. But without losing the sophistication. The trunk got smaller. Now, depending on the version, it can have a media center of seven or nine inches. Not to mention that the car comes with ten airbags and the Honda Semsing package.

In other markets, it is available in two engines: one 1.5 182 hp turbo it is a 2.0 aspirated 160 hp. It remains to be seen which of the two will be available here.

5 – New Renault Kwid

One of the cheapest cars in Brazil will also undergo changes. THE Renault Kwid will now have the same look as the Indian model. In other words, at the front, it will get a new front grille, a new bumper and a very interesting optical assembly. The rear will undergo more subtle changes. The interior should bring some technological items, such as a digital instrument panel and a new multimedia center.

According to Quatro Rodas magazine, it must come equipped with the engine 1.0 SCe, which can generate up to 82 hp of power and 10.5 kgfm of torque. An all-new unreleased version will also be released. The model can come to Brazil based on the dacia spring and in the Renault City K-ZE. This could be the cheapest tram in the country.

6 – Volkswagen ID.3

Finally, another electric car in our list of 6 cars that will be launched in Brazil in 2022 . This time we are talking about the Volkswagen ID.3. This hatch was launched in the European market during the year 2020 and can now come to Brazil next year. By the way, the German automaker brought units of it and the SUV ID.4 for people to get to know the model.

Both are being produced on the MEB platform. The size and look are reminiscent of the eighth generation of Golf. Among the equipment, the highlights are the 20-inch alloy wheels, the 5.3-inch digital cluster and the 10-inch multimedia center.

The model that VW brought to the so-called “ID. Week” a model equipped with an electric motor that generates a maximum power of 204 hp and torque 310 Nm. Not to mention the batteries of 58 kWh. The autonomy is of 426 km.