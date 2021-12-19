Every year, Mega Sena da Virada pays a very high price for those who hit the winning dozens. This year, the estimated prize is R$ 350 million for the winner. In order not to just depend on luck, we have prepared a list with 6 tips to play in Mega Sena da Virada without luck

However, unlike the traditional Mega Sena, you don’t have to match all six numbers to win the jackpot. Winners are those who hit the greatest number of balls drawn.

6 tips to play at Mega Sena da Virada without luck

1. Avoid some numbers

Mega Sena has a universe of 60 dozen to be marked, however, those that end with 0 and 9 end up very little. So avoid checking the numbers that end with this ending.

2. Combination of tens

According to researchers who study lotteries, a streak of tens can be a good way to get ahead of other players.

Among some of the “rules” for betting are the following: never choose three numbers in a row (01, 02, 03). Mark high and low tens in sequence, for example 01 and 60. Finally, another tip is to bet on the same amount of odd and even marbles.

3. Avoid numbers in the same column

It is recommended to avoid the numbers that are on the same vertical line, as it turns out, this sequence is more difficult to be drawn.

4. Divide the card into quadrants

In addition to tips for choosing the dozens, there are tricks to score on the card. Divide into four quadrants and play through them.

5. Invest a little more in the portfolio

It seems obvious, but when you bet on just six numbers, the chance of winning is smaller. Therefore, it is recommended that you spend a little more to choose a larger quantity of tens.

6. Participate in the pool

A good tip to win at Mega da Virada can be to invest in a pool. Summon friends, co-workers and whoever else feels like it. After all, if one wins, everyone wins.

