‘A Fazenda 13’: Rico Melquiades tells that his mother has already been arrested; see video! | Television

São Paulo – Rico Melquiades, champion of “A Fazenda 13”, revealed, during the live with Lucas Selfie and Lidi Lisboa, this Friday, that his mother, Poder Melquiades, has already been arrested. When asked about his mother’s possible participation in an edition of “A Fazenda”, Rico advised the director of the program, Rodrigo Carelli, not to cast Poder in the reality show.

“She was even arrested by my mother. She didn’t kill anyone, okay? My father was very young. He was having an affair with a woman. She went to the woman’s house, broke the whole house, stepped on the woman and another on my father. My father was in the military and the police arrived and arrested her. A slap and a slap, ok?”, warned Rico.

According to the champion, Poder Melquiades would be expelled from the reality show. “She’s worse than me, guys. She was really going to get kicked out,” Rico said. “Look, Carelli, here’s the tip”, joked Lidi Lisboa.

