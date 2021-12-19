A Fazenda Winner Thanks Fans: ‘Finally Rich Got Rich’ | People

Play/Twitter Rico is the great champion of ‘The Farm 13’

Rico is fulfilling a busy schedule that has become the grand champion of “The 13th Farm”. The influencer took the R$1.5 million prize on Thursday (16) and since then has been participating in shows, lives and making revelations, including about his mother. On Saturday afternoon (18), the great champion used social media to thank the 77.47% who voted for him to be the winner.

Rico placed the video of the victory announcement, where Adriane Galisteu begins the countdown to reveal who – he or Bil – would win the prize. He begins the text by demonstrating that the token is still falling. “Who would have thought, eh? After 94 days: this announcement, an inexplicable adventure and many emotions.”

The winner thanks the voters and jokes that “Rich finally became Rich”, and adds: “of love, gratitude and smiles to spread around.” See the full publication.