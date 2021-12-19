‘A place in the sun’: Barbara loses her mind and attacks a child

Alinne Moraes as Barbara in a scene from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “a place in the sun“, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) is going to attack a child.

Everything will happen on a night when Santiago’s family (José de Abreu) ​​is gathered at Barbara’s house. Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) and Luan (Miguel Schmid), her son, will also be there. The boy will be allowed to play in Renato’s wife’s room (Cauã Reymond).

While there, Luan will end up accidentally breaking a lamp. It won’t be long before she finds out and goes to get satisfaction from the child:

– Do you have any idea how much it costs here?

– I broke it by accident.

– Unintentionally or not, the result is the same and it won’t bring back a lampshade that is a relic and that my mother gave it to me.

Luan will explain that he was in the room with Santiago’s permission. Barbara will imply that the father is senile for dating Erica and then will try to force the boy to apologize:

– Shut up, kid. Shut up and apologize to me, come on, it’s the least.

– I don’t ask.

– Oh yes? Won’t you ask? – Barbara will say, holding the child’s arm.

To get rid of Barbara, Luan will kick her in the shin. Out of balance, she will slap the boy in the face.

See the week’s summary of “A Place in the Sun”: