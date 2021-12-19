A woman lives with a disease that can stop the heart: ‘I thought I was spiritual’

Vanessa Bonança, 41, currently lives in Praia Grande, on the coast of São Paulo, and lives with a disease that threw her off balance and could stop her heart. Diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia when she turned 20 to 21, she didn’t even know she could live much longer than her doctor said.

“In the beginning it was very difficult, because the doctor said that I would only live for two years. Because of this pathology, it moves a lot with the muscle, the organs and at any time my heart can stop”, she explains in an interview with UOL.

She says that symptoms of the rare disease started when she was 17 years old. When she walked, one or both of her legs lost her balance, preventing her from doing faster, effort-intensive things like running. According to her, it was as if someone was pushing her.

From there, simple activities like starting the car became a challenge. “Something was blocking me, I couldn’t. Only after a few minutes.” She discovered the rare disease almost two years after the initial symptoms, such as dizziness, became more frequent.

“It took me almost two to go to the doctor, because I was very scared and insecure, thinking it was something out of this world, spiritual. Because there was a lot of change, I started to get more depressed without knowing what was happening to me. […] He said it was serious, that I was going to die, that I couldn’t do anything and had to lie down,” she says.

Vanessa loves to dye her hair, since she was 14 years old; in addition to the blue color, she already had blonde, pink and now red hair Image: Play/ Facebook

‘I didn’t let myself down’

Vanessa said that as soon as she received the diagnosis it was a shock to her. Several people even sent letters and gifts when they learned that she might not live very long. But that didn’t stop her from studying and working — even entering the Human Resource Management faculty, which had to be locked up after losing a job.

“I even got married. Today I separated. I didn’t let myself be put down by the pathology. The problem is that I have my limitations, I ride in a chair [de rodas], because I need continuous physiotherapy, it’s the only medicine that exists”, declares the retiree.

She even did muay thai, but today she seeks to focus only on physiotherapy sessions. She says that, as she is retired, she is not always able to pay for the treatment. So, whenever he can, he tries to do something different and now he hopes to get into a dance school for stretching. “I believe it will be ballet”, he says.

Vanessa developed the disease due to a recessive pattern of genetic inheritance from her parents. “Friedreich’s ataxia is a genetically determined disease and it has an inheritance pattern that we call autosomal recessive. In other words, each person has 23,000 genes. These genes are inherited from the parents, we always end up inheriting one from the father and one from the mother”, he explains to the UOL Pedro José Tomaselli, assistant physician at the neurogenetics clinic at Hospital das Clínicas at FMRP-USP (USP Ribeirão Preto Medical School).

“When it is recessive, you have to have the mutation in both alleles, both in the chromosome of the gene that came from the father and in the mother. This means that it (the disease) is an autosomal recessive pattern of inheritance. Friedreich’s ataxia it is the most common cause of genetically determined ataxia with this recessive pattern of inheritance”, he adds.

Vanessa during a physiotherapy session Image: Playback/ Instagram

Incidence

The prevalence of this type that Vanessa has is up to eight cases for every 100,000 people, depending on the population analyzed, and may affect both men and women. Tomaselli confirms that symptoms usually start in childhood or adolescence leading to progressive loss of coordination (ataxia).

The loss of balance leads to a significant loss of the ability to walk, which may evolve and even compromise speech articulation and sensitivity. “[Levando assim] to the loss of the proprioceptive capacity, which is this component of the sensitive nervous system that allows us to perceive where the foot is and helps our organism to be well oriented in the body”.

Characterized by being a genetic and progressive disease, the doctor of neurology states that the patient usually loses the ability to walk about 10 to 20 years after the onset of symptoms. “The life expectancy is around 27 years of age and the diagnosis is confirmed by a molecular test”, he completes.

“It is a disease caused by a repetition of a GAA trinucleotide, a sequence of three nucleotides, in an intronic region that is located in a gene called frataxin”, he details. According to him, in people who do not have the disease, there are between 5 and 30 repetitions. “Above that, you will have this disease as long as they are in both alleles. Generally, in patients with Friedreich, we will have between 70 and even a thousand repetitions”.

Vanessa once went to college, but locked up after being fired from a job; she also got married and now lives alone Image: Playback/ Instagram

The heart

In addition to symptoms such as loss of balance and difficulty in articulating speech, this condition also includes ocular changes such as the presence of nystagmus, that is, involuntary eye movement. So far, there are no specific treatments that have been approved for the treatment of this disease. “In Friedreich’s ataxia there is cardiac involvement resulting from mitochondrial proliferation and loss of contractile proteins and consequent myocardial fibrosis”.

“These alterations cause concentric hypertrophy or even dilated cardiomyopathy. The latter and arrhythmias are the common causes of death in these patients”, explains the doctor.

Even with all the scenarios and what can affect her, Vanessa is not let down. Not even with a chance for the heart to stop. “For now, my heart is in order. At least it was, before taking covid”, he jokes. Also for this reason, she looks for other ways to be happy. A few years ago, for example, she became a motorcycle club sympathizer and has been a part of them since 2019, a source of joy for the friendships she has achieved.

“I’m very warrior, I live alone. I’m not a totally weak person, but I have my limits. From time to time, I slip and fall. […] I am very active, very happy. I like mess, I don’t like being depressed. I didn’t go into depression. My family and friends support me. I still have hope of being able to at least improve physically with physical therapy,” he concludes.