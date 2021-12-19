About 100 coffee producers are still unpaid in Monte Belo – Gerais

Farmers are at loss in Monte Belo after depositing coffee bags in a warehouse (photo: Silvano de Paula/publication) About 100 coffee producers are still unpaid in Monte Belo, in the south of Minas. The deal made nearly three months ago with the warehouse Arabica Mineiro Coffee Trade and Export. This week, the person responsible for the agreement between the producers and the brokerage firm discovered that some of the company’s goods were being traded. The Military Police was called in and accompanied the action.

According to Silvano de Paula Ferreira, a rural producer, the last meeting took place at the city’s City Council, on December 1st. The intention was to decide on the payment of the nearly 4,000 bags of coffee deposited in the warehouse Arabica Mineiro Coffee Trade and Export about three months ago.

“I’m losing 60 bags of coffee, but there are a lot of people worse off than me, who are even starving. He decided that he was going to sell his goods to sell the producers. But he gave no deadline for payment. We went looking for the information and found out that his assets are in doubt”, explains Silvano.

This Friday (12/17), Silvano discovered that the goods in the warehouse, which is still closed, were being sold. Some producers went to the site to stop the negotiation. “He sold the balloon to stir with coffee. The shack he has not sold yet. The guy went with his gang to remove the balloon from the warehouse. He must have passed the key. Then I made the report to the police. We were afraid of him selling and not paying us”, he says.

The PM accompanied the action. “The people from Arbica had negotiated some goods that are inside the shack, however the producers talked to the people who were there to get them and the people didn’t want to take anything away to avoid inconvenience. We do not know the veracity of this, because each one was saying something. People are desperate with the situation. A very peaceful conversation in the place”, says PM.

THE State of Minas He’s been trying to reach Clovis, ever since the last report he made at the beginning of last month, through the phones left in the note, the warehouse contact and the manager’s personal number, but so far we’ve had no return.