About to be announced, William Bigode makes a deal with Fluminense; contract time is revealed

With an eye on the Copa Libertadores 2022, Fluminense has been the main character in this transfer window. That’s because he has already announced defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, ex-Palmeiras, as the first signing for next season, and everything has been agreed with lateral Mario Pineida, who was at Barcelona-EQU, for the coming on loan. And Willian Bigode, fellow of ‘Pitbull’ at Clube São Paulo, is about to be announced as the third Tricolor’s reinforcement for next year.

According to UOL Sports, the 35-year-old striker made a deal with Fluminense, deciding on salary and length of contract. Willian will sign a two-year contract, and is expected in Rio de Janeiro, after his family vacation, to undergo medical and physical examinations. It is worth remembering that the player had a contract with Palmeiras until the end of 2022, but, due to the few opportunities in the starting lineup, he decided to transfer.

Willian has been at Clube São Paulo since 2017, where he played 253 matches and scored 66 goals, in addition to having conceded 26 assists. At Palmeiras, he won a Brazilian Championship (2018), a Copa do Brasil (2020), and two Libertadores (2020 and 2021 editions). It is worth remembering that the forward was also Brazilian champion with Corinthians, in 2011, and with Cruzeiro, two years later. Like Felipe Melo, ‘Bigode’ has the winning profile, sought by the tricolor board.

And the movements in the transfer market must not stop at Willian Bigode. Last week, Flu made official a proposal to Ricardo Goulart, who is free on the market after terminating with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China, and awaits the definition of the player. Who should also wear the tricolor shirt is left-back Cristiano, who played in the last Champions League for Sheriff, from Moldova. Fluminense is also eyeing Germán Cano, formerly of Vasco.