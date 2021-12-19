Accident kills three people on BR-381, in Sabar – Gerais

Pickup truck hit head-on with a cart. path left the track (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure)

Three people died and two others were seriously injured in a raid involving a trailer, a truck and a pickup truck this Saturday afternoon (12/18) on BR-381, in Sabar, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

The Fire Department was called around 15:20 to help the victims. The location of the accident was Km 434, near the Ravenna interchange. There are still no details on the dynamics of the collision, but images show that the smaller vehicle hit the trailer head-on and the truck rolled off the road. All victims were in the truck. The dead have yet to be identified. According to firefighters, the driver, a passenger who was in the front seat and another woman who was in the middle of the back seat died at the scene and was thrown forward. They were attached to the hardware.

Rescue teams rescue crash survivors (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure)

The two people who survived are a 22-year-old boy and a 27-year-old girl. In serious condition, they were taken in the Fire Department’s helicopter to Hospital Joo XXIII, in Bairro Santa Efignia, in the Center-South region of the capital.

Area image shows the location of the crash on BR-381 (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure) The expertise of the Civil Police was called. Firefighters scattered sawdust on the runway because of the oil spill. Both directions of the BR-381 were even blocked for the teams’ work.

at 8:15 pm, the situation was still the same, according to the Federal Highway Police (PRF). The police directed drivers coming from Joo Monlevade to Belo Horizonte to pass through Caet, exiting at Sabar. Whoever went to Monlevade would do the opposite. Around 8:30 pm, the PRF announced that the runway was fully cleared.