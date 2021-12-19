Accident on BR381 in Ravenna leaves three dead and two seriously injured – Horizontes

Three people died and two were seriously injured in an accident on BR-381, at KM 434, near the Ravena interchange, in Sabará, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. According to the first information from the Federal Highway Police, a truck had lost its brakes and, out of control and at high speed, invaded the wrong way and hit a trunk truck and a pickup truck, which was destroyed.

According to the Fire Department, the raid took place shortly after 15:00 on Saturday (18). A woman and a man who were in the front seat of the truck and a passenger who was in the back seat and was thrown into the front of the vehicle died trapped in the hardware. A 27-year-old girl and a 22-year-old boy, who were also in the passenger vehicle, were rescued and taken in serious condition to the João XXIII Hospital emergency room by Arcanjo dos Bombeiros helicopter. of the occurrence and act in the removal of the bodies.

Patrolmen at the PRF post in Sabará report that the runway towards João Monlevade has been closed and the congestion reaches 5 km.

