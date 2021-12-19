African Cardinal Slated to Be Next Pope Resigns Vatican Post | World

Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana, who was slated to become Africa’s first pope in nearly 1,500 years, has filed a request to resign from command of a Vatican body, the Department for Integral Human Development, according to people heard by Reuters and who do not want to be identified.

Pope Francis often listens to what Turkson has to say on issues like climate change and social justice.

Pope Francis turns 85 years old

He is the only African who heads a Vatican department.

The pope has not yet decided whether to accept the resignation.

The Department for Integral Human Development was formed in 2016 to bring together four separate bodies dealing with issues such as peace, justice, migration and charity.

According to one of the people Reuters heard from, Turkson got tired of the internal disputes at the agency.

Another source says Turkson himself is expected to give more details after the pope’s decision.

If he does leave, the Vatican will no longer have any Africans in charge of a department.

Earlier this year, the dicastery underwent an evaluation led by Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago. The assessment was made at the request of the pope.

The Church had several popes who had their origins in North Africa at the beginning of its history – the last of them was pope in the 5th century.

Turkson can become pope even if he leaves the dicastery.

The resignation request was initially reported by an Italian conservative blog, messainlatino.it.