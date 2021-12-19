Paulo Moura – 10:47 | updated on 12/18/2021 10:52 am



Elizabeth Savella leaves Globo after 47 years Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

On the air for nearly half a century in TV Globo soap operas, actress Elizabeth Savalla will not continue on the channel after the end of the more life the better. The information was released by Veja magazine on Friday (17), and points out that the artist is already aware that her contract with Globo, which is about to expire, will not be renewed.

At the end of the first half of 2022, when the soap opera should end, Savalla will have completed 47 years in the cast of the network, where she has been since 1975. At the company, she began her career playing the character Malvina, in the soap opera Gabriela, based on the novel by Jorge Beloved.

At Globo, Savalla played villains, such as the comic character Jezebel, in Chocolate with pepper, from 2003, and the skeptic Agnes, from Soulmate, in 2005, but it also brought comedy characters to life, such as hot dog saleswoman Márcia, from Blackberry Life, novel originally aired in 2013.

Read too1 Less than 6 months after the 1st flight, Itapemirim suspends operations

two Fan who threw beer glass in Hang is fired

3 Young servant of the Assembly of Goiás dies after having a sudden illness

4 Bolsonaro mocks Datafolha and says: ‘There has to be Datapovo there’

5 Reporter talks about leaving Globo: ‘Fired in 5 minutes’

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.