After a prison decree, André Gonçalves has his work confirmed on TV

André Gonçalves is facing one of the biggest controversies in his life. The actor even confessed that he intends to end his career. However, the famous is scheduled for a new work in dramaturgy.

According to information from columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the O Globo newspaper, the artist is scheduled for the next batch of episodes of Impuros, on Star+. A source from André Gonçalves told the column that “Salvador, his character, is still in season four.”

The journalist informed that the project is under development. It should be noted that the third season ended with a powerful hook involving Salvador. The recordings, in turn, are scheduled for March.

André was ordered under house arrest by the Santa Catarina Courts on November 23, due to a pension debt owed by his 18-year-old daughter Valentina, from his marriage to Cynthia Benini.

A week later, Dani Winits’ partner became the target of a new arrest warrant for the same reason. The author of the action is Manuela, 22, his daughter with actress Tereza Seiblitz.

André Gonçalves vents about controversy

In recent days, the famous spoke openly about the legal war with his 18-year-old daughter Valentina, about his relationship with Cynthia Benini, over the non-payment of child support.

“So I decided to stop, I’m going to stop and finish my career. I don’t know what’s going to happen, you know”, he said in an interview with O Globo newspaper. “I can’t stand being arrested. In closing, I take a new step in my life. I can build a new story. I can’t take so much pressure for money anymore”, he confessed.

Gonçalves talked about the fight, which started five years ago. “I’ve been coming up with this for five years. Thinking that every day there will be a bailiff at my door, waking me up at 5 am, with a start. I’ve been living this for five years”, reinforced.

The actor criticized the child support law. “It is cruel that this law determines imprisonment in private prison because it does not resolve. I don’t have R$350 thousand or R$110 thousand. I’m going to jail”, summarized.