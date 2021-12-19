After a speech by Jair Bolsonaro, the judge removes the president of Iphan

Deviation of purpose is characterized when the public agent performs an act for his own benefit or that of others, without observing the principles of supremacy of public interest, unavailability of public interest and impersonality.

Judge ordered the removal of IPHAN director Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra

This was the basis used by judge Mariana Tomaz da Cunha, of the 28th Federal Court of Rio de Janeiro, to determine the removal of the president of the National Institute of National Historic Heritage (Iphan), Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra.

The preliminary injunction was prompted by a request from the Federal Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro after President Jair Bolsonaro’s statement that he “ripped everyone off IPHAN” because of the agency’s role in interdicting the works of a Havan unit, a chain of stores whose owner, Luciano Hang, is a constant supporter of the government.

Among the arguments presented by the MPF-RJ is a statement by former Minister of Culture Marcelo Calero, who claimed that Larissa does not “technically and morally meet any of the requirements” for the position.

“In fact, in the exercise of his functions, the current most excellent president of the Republic admitted that, after having learned that a work carried out by Luciano Hang, a businessman and notorious supporter of the government, would have been paralyzed by order of IPHAN, he proceeded to replace it. of the direction of the referred autarchy”, wrote the magistrate in the decision.

Larissa Dutra was nominated for Kátia Santos Bogéa, who had been in charge of the agency since 2016.

“Despite the indisputable need for self-restraint by the Judiciary and the consequent deference to the decisions made by the other powers, it cannot act as a mere spectator of acts whose underlying foundation is blatantly dissociated from the purposes that should inspire them,” said the judge.

