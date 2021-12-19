After buying R$100 in Bitcoin every month in 2021, Brazilian beats inflation

A Brazilian presented his results in recent days after buying R$ 100.00 in Bitcoin during all the months of 2021, beating inflation.

In recent years, Bitcoin has come to be recognized by some tech fans as a store of value. That’s because, even with its market volatility, in the long term, the currency has given a return to those who believed in the technology.

One of these Brazilians is Adolfo, creator of the “Bitcoin Maranhão” project, who discovered Bitcoin in 2015. At the time, despite talking to friends about the “deeep web” currency, he did not buy any units.

“The deep web was very private and so was the currency that circulated there. But I didn’t delve into Bitcoin at the time.”

In 2019, he recalls that he had contact with Bitcoin again and went deeper into the matter, with more confidence this time, participating in trade and investment groups. He recalls that at that time, he was concerned only with making money with the currency, but he had not yet come to terms with the technology’s potential.

“Bitcoin Snap”

Trading the currency, Adolfo remembers that his cell phone broke at the time and he had to leave the trading communities he was in and ended up selling all his investment in Bitcoin. Even so, he continued to track the price of Bitcoin in the market.

In March 2020, when the market collapsed with the onset of the pandemic, the Brazilian saw an opportunity to buy back the currency. At that moment, he decided that he would buy and not trade the currency in the market anymore, seeking from that moment on only to study what Bitcoin was and its fundamentals.

“I made this decision to just buy monthly and study, understand what Bitcoin really is. In analyzing the fundamentals of Bitcoin, I took a “reality punch”. I looked up, to the side, to the other and saw that everything was wrong. The world is all wrong, we are programmed to get poorer“.

The Brazilian remembers that he was given a “snap” of Bitcoin, when he got to know the project Hold BTC 100 created by Huberto Leal and the biggest channel on the subject on YouTube, the Bitcoin. By participating in this community, he decided that he could no longer contain his knowledge for himself alone.

“Especially in the state where I find myself, Maranhão is one of the poorest state in Brazil, with a low level of education and financial education, so I felt responsible for teaching people to escape this programmed poverty that the fiduciary system imposes.”

Creation of the Bitcoin Maranhão project

The process of educating people and spreading knowledge may not be an easy process at first. However, with the internet today, this process is much simpler and that’s when Adolfo decided to act.

He created the Bitcoin Maranhão page on Instagram, where he shares everything he learns about the fundamentals of technology that he says he is passionate about today.

“Maranhao has always been a state that suffered with the arrival of financial pyramids, not just Bitcoin, but everything, from forex, binary options, among others. With this, explaining the fundamentals of Bitcoin on the spot has become fundamental for people not to fall into these illusory investment scams anymore. Everything I learn good about Bitcoin I teach people.”

According to him, in Maranhão the teaching of Bitcoin was bad before his page was created. Watching Augusto Backes live on YouTube, he remembers that he heard for the first time about the Hold BTC 100 project, which consists of buying Bitcoin every month and recording it in a spreadsheet to monitor the investment’s evolution.

Brazilian bought R$ 100.00 during every month of 2021 and beat inflation

At the end of 2020, Adolfo remembers that he had already taught everything he could about the fundamentals on his page, so he decided to go with the market. He decided to follow the monthly contributions spreadsheet and run an experiment in 2021.

At the beginning of the year, he made his first Bitcoin purchase and recorded it in the spreadsheet, starting to make a monthly contribution of R$ 100.00. Unlike Huberto, who buys every 10th of every month, Adolfo decided to buy his value at the end of each month.

Totaling then 11 contributions of BRL 100.00 in 2021, which gives a sum of BRL 1,100.00 purchased publicly, Adolfo shared in the last few days that his experiment is now worth BRL 1,263.61, a profit of 14.87 % in the year, which beats the IPCA inflation of 10.74% released by the Central Bank of Brazil in the period of the last 12 months.

In conversation with the livecoins, the Brazilian investor recalled that with Bitcoin people are not only protecting their purchasing power, but also avoiding trusting third parties, since digital currency is backed by pure mathematics.

“Throughout this period, I have been studying Bitcoin and following the problems of central banks live. The inspiration for Satoshi Nakamoto to create Bitcoin, which was a crisis in the economy of 2008, happening all over again, central banks printing money, among other problems. Bitcoin is inevitable.”

Asked if he will continue the experiment and what he believes in the issue of Bitcoin adoption in Brazil, he said that he should continue the experiment because it is necessary to protect his purchasing power, something that he believes will become reality for many Brazilians soon. .