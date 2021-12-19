After Jorge Jesus’ ‘no’, Flamengo received a negative response from Paulo Fonseca

Flamengo is still looking for a new coach for 2022. The list of possibilities has some Portuguese, but little by little the number of targets is decreasing. After red-black receiving ‘no’ from Jorge Jesus, Paulo Fonseca was another to rule out the Rio club.

He has Europe as a priority and dreams of working in the Premier League – he came close to coaching Tottenham recently. The information is from Mauro Cezar Pereira’s blog on Uol Esporte: “We know there is interest, but there were no proposals or formal conversations. And Paulo (Fonseca) is in no hurry right now. He is waiting for a proposal that motivates him and interests him”.

This Saturday (18), according to “A Bola”, Jorge Jesus said ‘no’ to Flamengo. Winner of the Copa Libertadores da América and Brasileirão in 2019, the coach does not understand that this is the time to return to Brazil and will remain at Benfica.

With that, the searches continue and other targets of the Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel meetings will be Carlos Carvalhal, Paulo Sousa and Rui Vitória. The Portuguese press also put Luís Castro on Flamengo’s radar.

Paulo Fonseca, currently without a club, has coached important clubs in Portugal, such as Porto and Braga. Outside his country, he worked Shakhtar Donetsk and Rome. It has been speculated at Tottenham and Newcastle United, both from England, but the Premier League dream has yet to come true.

