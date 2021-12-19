After Ronaldo buys Cruzeiro, XP CEO says ‘Botafogo will be next’

By announcing the purchase of 90% of its SAF shares by Ronaldo Fenômeno, Cruzeiro became the first club in Brazil to be acquired by an investor since the sanction of the club-company law, in August. But you shouldn’t be alone in this team for long. Very soon he must gain Botafogo’s company.

Atlético-MG:‘I won’t lend you money. This year it was necessary. In 2022, no’, celebrates Rubens Menin

According to the CEO of Banco XP, José Berenguer, the Rio club will be the next to announce the entry of an investor. As in the case of Cruzeiro, Botafogo has also already approved the change in the statute that allows the creation of a SAF and the transfer of football to it. And the alvinegro process is also advised by the investment company.

“I have no doubt that today we are starting to transform the history of national football. Cruzeiro is just the first. Many other similar negotiations involving Brazilian clubs are to come. Botafogo will be next, also advised by our Investment Banking,” he said Berenguer on a social network.

Curriculum as an investor:Ronaldo has had good and bad experiences in clubs in the USA and Spain

Berenguer talks about the work done on Cruzeiro and Botafogo Photo: Reproduction

The law that regulates this model in Brazil was sanctioned in August by President Jair Bolsonaro. It allows clubs to transfer football to joint stock companies, which are born without debt and may have their shares sold. However, 20% of SAF income goes towards paying what clubs owe.

Know more:Three advantages and disadvantages of a club becoming a limited liability company in football

Adhering to the model also allows traditional associations to enter into a plan that facilitates the settlement of their liabilities. It is the Centralized Execution Regime, which groups and orders the payment of labor and civil debts over a period between six and ten years.