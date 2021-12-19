After saying goodbye to São Paulo, Benítez decides where he wants to play in 2022

Photo: Publicity/São Paulo

After a spell with ups and downs at São Paulo, Benítez left the Morumbi club. The player, who belongs to Independente, from Argentina, returns to the club. According to information from Tyc Sports, The midfielder wants to continue playing in Brazilian football.

Benítez arrived in São Paulo at the beginning of 2021. He had a contract with Tricolor until December 31st. Morumbi’s team did not exercise the right to purchase, so it returns to Independente.

The midfielder started well in São Paulo, was one of the club’s highlights in winning the Campeonato Paulista, scored important goals in Libertadores. But, over time, he lost space in the club.

The lack of intensity and the injuries greatly hindered Benítez’s passage through São Paulo. With Rogério Ceni, he had some opportunities, but he couldn’t win the title.

In Brazil, Benítez only wore the shirts of São Paulo and Vasco. With your willingness to stay in the country, new proposals must emerge.

