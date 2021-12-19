After spending a year confined, Arcrebiano has no place to live

Now that A Fazenda is over, Bil Araújo from Espírito Santo has no place to live. According to a report via social network, the physical educator said that the apartment he lived in in Goiânia had already been delivered. “I need a place to live now,” he revealed, laughing.





Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Bil Araújo



Before being confined to the reality show on Record, Arcrebiano also participated in Big Brother Brasil 21 and No Limite. The fact that he “amended” the three attractions caused repercussions and memes on the web, with some netizens betting that his goal was not to have to pay the rent.

“When I grow up I want to be like Bil Araújo. Handsome, rich, healthy and immune to rent”, joked user Reginaldo Tomáz.

On instagram, Bil continued to make fun of the situation as he showed the bags of The Farm and the gifts he had received. “Finishing the mess, a lot, the little gifts I got here… But I don’t know where I’m going to put them because I don’t even have a place to live”, he said via stories.