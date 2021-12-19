After spending the year confined, Bil Araújo has no place to live

Bil Araújo was the person who spent the least on rent in 2021. The physical educator participated in three reality shows in a row and spent most of the year confined. Now that A Fazenda is over, Espírito Santo has no roof to call his own. “I need a place to live now, my apartment in Goiânia has already been delivered”, he revealed, laughing, on his Twitter profile.

Before Record’s rural confinement, Arcrebiano had participated in Big Brother Brasil 21 and No Limite. The fact that he practically amended the three attractions had already been a reason for ridicule on the web, with netizens betting that he was accepting any reality show so as not to have to spend on housing.

“When I grow up I want to be like Bil Araújo. Handsome, rich, healthy and immune to rent,” joked a Twitter user named Reginaldo Tomáz. “Bil Araújo, the Arcrebiano, living on rent in 2021 without paying anything. Proud Madruga”, said Filipe Arthur on the same social network, mentioning Chaves’ character who was in trouble because he didn’t pay his debts to the owner of the house where he lived .

Some internet users are even suspicious that the ex-BBB will do everything to get a spot in the next edition of Power Couple Brasil and guarantee a few more months of home, food and clean clothes.

On Instagram, Bil continued to joke about the situation as he showed off the bags from The Farm and the gifts he had won. “Finishing the mess, a lot, the little gifts I got here… But I don’t know where I’m going to put them because I don’t even have a place to live”, he said, in Stories. Then the model appeared with Rico Melquiades in what appeared to be a hotel reception.

2021 Farm: Bil Araújo discovers Marília Mendonça’s death: “Aperto no Coração”

Vice-champion of A Fazenda 2021, Bil Araújo did not take long to be notified of the death of Marília Mendonça (1995-2021), victim of a plane crash in early November. He, who previously worked as a security guard for the singer, lamented through social media. “What a heartache, my mistress,” he wrote.

Through Stories, he recalled a video of when he was confined at BBB21. “You had to join Big Brother for us to find out that your name is Arcrebiano, man!”, exclaimed the singer while the capixaba was confined.

Within A Fazenda, the name of Marília was mentioned several times. In the final stretch, they even packed songs that were successful in the singer’s voice. Not even at the party that brought together the former participants, Bil learned of the death of his former employer.