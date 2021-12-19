Alckmin, Haddad and França lead dispute for the SP government

Geraldo Alckmin leads the electoral race for the government of São Paulo. The former toucan is also considered to be Lula’s deputy in 2022| Photo: Rovena Rosa/Agência Brasil

A survey released by the Datafolha Institute this Saturday afternoon (18th) points out that former governor Geraldo Alckmin, who left the PSDB this week, leads the electoral race for the government of the state of São Paulo in 2022. The former toucan has 28 % of voting intentions, followed by Fernando Haddad (PT), with 19%, and Márcio França (PSB), with 13%.

The research institute designed other scenarios, without Alckmin and Haddad, which could leave the race for Palácio dos Bandeirantes. While the former governor has an invitation to run for vice president of the Republic on the ticket headed by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the PT member should try for a position in the Federal Senate.

In the projection without Alckmin, Haddad leads with 28% and França comes in second with 19%. In a third scenario without the PT, France leads with 28%, followed by Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), with 18%.

The current governor João Doria (PSDB) is a pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic by the PSDB and will not run for re-election for the state Executive.

See below the numbers referring to the three scenarios projected by Datafolha:

Scenario A – With Alckmin, Haddad and France

Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB): 28%

Fernando Haddad (PT): 19%

Márcio França (PSB): 13%

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL): 10%

Tarcisio de Freitas (no party): 5%

Arthur do Val (Patriot): 2%

Abraham Weintraub (no party): 1%

Vinicius Poit (New): 1%

Whites/nulls/none: 16%

No opinion: 4%

Scenario B – Without Alckmin

In this scenario, it is considered that the former toucan left the race to the government of São Paulo to join a ticket for the national dispute.

Fernando Haddad (PT): 28%

Márcio França (PSB): 19%

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL): 11%

Tarcisio de Freitas (no party): 7%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 6%

Arthur do Val (Patriot): 3%

Abraham Weintraub (no party): 1%

Vinicius Poit (New): 1%

Whites/nulls/none: 21%

No opinion: 4%

Scenario C – Without Alckmin and Haddad

In this hypothesis, it is considered that Haddad also abandon the electoral race in the state of São Paulo, possibly to try for a position in the Senate.

Márcio França (PSB): 28%

Guilherme Boulos (PSOL): 18%

Tarcisio de Freitas (no party): 9%

Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB): 8%

Arthur do Val (Patriot): 4%

Abraham Weintraub (no party): 2%

Vinicius Poit (New): 1%

Whites/nulls/none: 25%

No opinion: 5%

Methodology

For the survey, 2,034 voters were heard from December 13th to 16th, in 70 municipalities in the state. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points.

Why does Gazeta publish electoral polls?

Gazeta do Povo has been publishing for years all polling intentions carried out by the main public opinion institutes in the country. You can check the latest surveys at this link, as well as articles on the topic.

Intent to vote polls take a momentary reading, based on representative samples of the population. Interview methods, the composition and number of the sample and even the way a question is asked are factors that can influence the result. That is why it is important to pay attention to the information on methodologies, found at the end of the articles in Gazeta do Povo about electoral surveys. Learn more here.

Having made these considerations, Gazeta considers that electoral polls, far from being a prediction of the election results, are an information tool available to the reader, since the results published have the potential to influence decisions by parties, political leaders and even even the moods of the financial market.