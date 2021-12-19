Amanda Lemos beats Angela Hill and saves Brazil at UFC Vegas

One of the great female promises of national MMA, Amanda Lemos defeated Angela Hill, today (18), and saved the Brazilian presence on the last UFC card of the 2021 season. In a balanced duel, the athlete had her arm raised after three rounds disputed, by split decision of the judges, at UFC Vegas 45.

Better in the initial stage, Amanda saw her rival recover and balance the dispute in the following stages. With many strikes exchanged standing, some takedowns and an intense pace for 15 minutes, the Brazilian won her fifth straight victory in the UFC. Current number 10 in the official ranking of the event, Amanda must plot the highest flights in the 2022 season in the straw weight division (52 kg).

On the same main card of this event, Raphael Assunção and Carlos Diego Ferreira were knocked out and began to suffer an uncomfortable sequence of defeats in the most famous octagon in the world.

The fight

Amanda started better and hit him with a front kick that took her rival to a knockdown early on. On top, the Brazilian landed some good blows before Hill reversed the position and landed on top after a guillotine attempt by the Brazilian. After a few moments, the athletes returned to exchanging standing blows and the American looked more physically whole. Amanda 10 x 9 Hill.

In the second stage, the American bet on the intense rhythm. Always moving forward, Angela managed well the suffered attacks and put pressure on her rival at all times, including putting Amanda against bars in some opportunities. Amanda 19 x 19 Hill.

The third and final round was marked by the intense exchange of standing blows and the fast pace imposed by the American. However, Amanda, with less volume of attacks, connected more powerful punches and secured the necessary advantage, at least in the opinion of two of the side judges. Amanda 29 x 28 Hill.

Bad phase

Owner of a streak of six UFC victories, Carlos Diego Ferreira entered the 2021 season with the promise of fighting for the top of the lightweight division (70 kg). However, the athlete ended the year with three setbacks, which put him in the worst phase of his career, at 36 years old.

Today, in front of Mateusz Gamrot, the athlete had an exciting dispute, filled with a frank exchange of standing blows, takedowns and intense movement on the ground. In the second round, a knee from the Pole in the ribs of ‘CDF’ ended the confrontation.

At 39, fellow Brazilian Raphael Assunção suffered his fourth straight defeat in the UFC. In front of the young Ricky Simón, the Brazilian was dominated from the beginning and pressured with powerful strikes while standing. In the second stage, a right cross led the veteran to a knockdown, with no chance of defense.

Follow the results of UFC Vegas 45:

Amanda Lemos beat Angela Hill via split decision;

Ricky Simón knocked out Raphael Assunção in the 2nd round;

Mateusz Gamrot knocked out Carlos Diego Ferreira in the 2nd round;

Cub Swanson knocked out Darren Elkins in the 1st round;

Dustin Stoltzfus submitted Gerald Meerschaert in the 3rd round;

Justin Tafa knocked out Harry Hunsucker in the 1st round;

Melissa Gatto knocked out Sijara Eubanks in the 3rd round;

Charles Jourdain defeated Andre Ewell via unanimous decision;

Raquel Pennington submitted Macy Chiasson in the 2nd round;

Don’Tale Mayes knocked out Josh Parisian in the 3rd round;

Jordan Leavitt submitted Matt Sayles in the 2nd round.