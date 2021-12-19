The air chaos that began on Friday (12/17) and which continues until this Saturday (12/18) is not just the result of Itapemirim’s cancellations. At Brasília Airport, a failure in the aircraft beacon system in Guarulhos (SP) caused a ripple effect in Latam’s operation at the Federal District terminal. Thus, flights were aborted moments before take-off and passengers had to sleep in the terminal.

This is the case of journalist Júlio de Araújo, 37 years old. He, his wife, lawyer Angélica Medeiros, 36, and three children – Rafaela, 10, Pedro, 10, and Pablo, 11 – had a simple itinerary, from Macapá, in Amapá, to Manaus, in Amazonas. The routes, however, brought the family to the capital of the Republic, and then the problems began. “We got on the plane twice, but it didn’t even move. They said they were technical problems,” the man told metropolises.

Scheduled for 9:15 pm, the take-off of flight LA ​​4648 was postponed as long as possible by the company’s officials. Around midnight, the passengers were removed from the aircraft because, according to Júlio, those in charge “had given up on taking off”. Back at the terminal, everyone submitted to queues at the company’s windows, where they were “poorly attended”. Customers were waiting for the hotel, which is mandatory for airlines in similar cases.

Amidst the aerial chaos, Latam cancels flights in DF due to failure in Guarulhos Problem in Guarulhos affected flights in BrasiliaJúlio de Araújo/Personal file Airport Photos Which ended up causing queues at the DF terminalJúlio de Araújo/Personal file Airport Photos Passengers improvised to waitJúlio de Araújo/Personal file Airport Photos Children had to sleep on the lobby floor Júlio de Araújo/Personal file Airport Photos Júlio, on the right, accompanies Pedro and Rafaela in the VIP Room. Júlio de Araújo/Personal file Airport Photos With no space, the VIP room has become a kind of hostel at the airportJúlio de Araújo/Personal file Airport Photos Passengers slept on the floor of the Brasilia Airport VIP Lounge. Júlio de Araújo/Personal Archive 0

Julio and Angelica were waiting while the children huddled on the floor. In their turn, around 5:00 am, Latam employees informed that there were no vacancies in the accredited hotel chain, leaving only one offer in the airport’s VIP lounge. When they arrived in the environment, they noticed the effects of a chaotic day: the place was full, with people sprawled in armchairs or on the floor.

“The children slept on the airport floor. The VIP room was completely full, there was nowhere to sit”, complains the journalist. Unable to rest, Júlio and Angélica decided to stay at a hotel in Águas Claras, where they paid R$220 for the stay. “They didn’t give any more feedback. Yesterday there were a lot of angry people, but we didn’t go to the riot because we had children with us. Look at the size of the damage”, comments the man, who had his flight rescheduled for 8:30 pm this Saturday.

what does the company say

When contacted, Latam informed that the beacon system on the runway at Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo, which occurred on Friday, “continues to hamper the progress of the operation”. The company also disclosed that affected passengers “will have full flexibility to postpone or cancel their trips free of charge, being able to reschedule or request a full refund of their airline tickets without penalty charge within 15 days of the date of their original flight”.