Anac summons company to provide assistance to passengers

ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) informed today that Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, also known as ITA, was summoned to comply with measures to assist its passengers. The company will also need to provide the agency with updated information on actions to honor tickets sold and re-accommodate customers on flights from other companies.

On Friday night (17), Itapemirim announced the temporary suspension of air operations throughout Brazil. In recent months, the company had already been facing problems in paying suppliers.

Without the possibility of boarding, Itapemirim passengers protested at Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo, on Friday night and Saturday morning. They complain that the company’s service channels do not work and that it is not possible to reschedule flights for other companies.

In a statement, Anac stated that the re-accommodation of passengers is Itapemirim’s responsibility. “The Agency advises passengers to contact Itapemirim only for relocations and not to go to airports before obtaining a new valid air ticket,” said Anac.

Priorities in re-accommodation

Anac also informed that the priority in rescheduling flights is for unaccompanied minors and passengers with special needs, who were in the process of being displaced on Friday night, when Itapemirim suspended operations, and this Saturday morning.

On Friday, Anac decided to suspend the sale of tickets by the company. In addition, it stipulated that Itapemirim should guide passengers, individually, not to go to airports unnecessarily.

The agency also ordered the company to provide “broad channels” for active and receptive assistance to affected passengers.

According to Anac, Itapemirim will also need to offer affected passengers the possibility of other means of transport, material assistance and financial compensation.

It should be noted that the adoption of the measures determined by the Agency does not exempt the airline or its administrators from other civil, administrative and criminal liabilities arising from all facts related to the event in question, including by omission, as well as crimes associated with consumer relations

Anac, in note

Passengers must not go to airports

Anac also stated, in a note, that Itapemirim passengers should not go to airports before talking to the company. People with flights scheduled for the next few days should get in touch via the email [email protected] or via the chat available on the company’s website.

According to Anac, the company would also provide face-to-face service.

Re-accommodation and refund

In a note released this afternoon, Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos says it acts to re-accommodate passengers on flights from other companies. Priority is given to passengers who are outside their home city and need to return home. Other customers, with round-trip tickets purchased and who are in their cities, will be reimbursed with the total amount paid. According to ITA, there were 30 flights scheduled for today alone.

*With information from Agência Brasil.