Anac summons Itapemirim to provide assistance to passengers with suspended flights | Economy

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) informed this Saturday (18th) that the company Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos (Ita) was summoned to comply with measures to provide assistance to passengers who purchased airline tickets.

On Friday night (17), the company announced that it “temporarily” suspended all operations. The company claims that the situation is linked to an “internal restructuring”.

The decision created confusion at airports. At Galeão (Rio de Janeiro), passengers reported that they only learned of the suspension of service at the airport, shortly before boarding. In Guarulhos (São Paulo), unable to board, passengers protested.

The company had 513 flights scheduled between this Friday and December 31, according to a survey on the website of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). The flights would depart from the airports of Guarulhos (SP), Galeão (RJ), Brasília (DF), Recife (PE), Salvador (BA), among others.

Itapemirim: what to do if you have a trip canceled

Passenger re-accommodation

According to Anac, Itapemirim also has to provide the agency with updated information on the actions planned to honor the tickets sold and the re-accommodation of its customers.

“The re-accommodation of passengers is ITA’s responsibility. The Agency advises passengers to contact Itapemirim only for relocations and not to go to airports before obtaining a new valid air ticket,” he said in a note.

Anac informed that it is priority is given to the re-accommodation of unaccompanied minors and passengers with special needs, who were moving on Friday night (17) and Saturday morning (18).

“The sector’s commitment is to contribute to overcoming the inconvenience and reducing the damage caused to passengers by the company ITA. The Agency will continue to monitor the situation and will adopt the appropriate administrative measures in case of non-compliance with air transport rules”, added to Anac.

Recommendation to passengers

Passengers on Itapemirim flights scheduled to start this Saturday, Anac recommended that they not appear at airports before contacting the airline.

Itapemirim, in turn, informed that passengers with trips scheduled for the next few days should get in touch via the email [email protected] or via the chat available on the company’s website.