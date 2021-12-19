Anac summons Itapemirim to provide assistance to passengers

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) summoned Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, also known as ITA, to comply with measures to assist its passengers. In a statement released this Saturday, the agency said that the company should also provide the agency with updated information on actions to honor tickets sold and re-accommodate customers on flights from other companies.

Also according to the note, “the relocation of passengers is the responsibility of ITA. The Agency advises passengers to contact Itapemirim only for relocations” and emphasizes that passengers should not appear “at airports before obtaining a new valid air ticket “.

Itapemirim announced the temporary suspension of air operations throughout Brazil on the night of Friday, the 17th. Several passengers report difficulties in getting a new flight and receiving assistance from the company.







Itapemirim airline suspended operations in Brazil from the night of Friday, 17 Photo: Disclosure

ITA is the target of complaints from workers for delays in payments since it started operating. In November, the National Aeronauts Union (SNA), which represents pilots and flight crew, filed a class action in court asking for the regularization of payment of back wages, daily meals and food stamps, in addition to the collection of the Fund Service Time Guarantee (FGTS).

With information from Estadão Content.