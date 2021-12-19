Anitta admits that she doesn’t decide anything about her international career

anitta, singer, was very sincere when she stated at a press conference to promote the single On the floor brand new, your partnership with the DJ Pedro Sampaio, who doesn’t decide anything else in relation to the international career that she persists for so long.

“I don’t decide anything else”

“I have no idea (about my album release). I don’t decide anything anymore these days. I’m not the one who pays, I’m not the one who decides”, he vented.

His new album aimed at the international market only in 2022, but there is no exact month of release. The funk girl admitted that abroad she needed to restart her career.

“I started doing it all over again from scratch. The album was ready before the pandemic. We waited too long and I got tired of the songs I had”, he admitted.

Photo with pai de santo generates controversy on the web

anitta suffered from religious intolerance when he recently appeared in a click with his pai de santo Sergio Pina. The funkeira received a sea of ​​prejudice, headache and stupidity from followers who attributed the singer’s success to religion.

“Now it’s explained where so much success comes from, my people”, “This one must have already offered her own soul to the devil to achieve so much, I don’t doubt” ,there were some paltry comments about the singer.

