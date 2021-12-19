another “ball in the back” that the Band gave to Globo

For the first time since 2000, Rede Globo de Televisão will stop broadcasting the Club World Cup. The event, scheduled for February and which will have Palmeiras representing South America, will be broadcast by Band. A scenario similar to that of Formula 1 is drawn up, where Band has often managed to surpass Globo,

The operation was closed this Saturday (12/18), according to information provided by Gabriel Vaquer, from the website Notícias da TV. The event will take place between February 3rd and 12th, 2022, in the United Arab Emirates. The rights apply to open TV and pay TV.

FIFA’s negotiations with Band became irreversible for Globo during the week. The channel is already preparing logistics for professionals, such as producers, narrators and commentators, to send them to the Middle East country. The official announcement should take place in the next few days.

Also according to Notícias da TV, Globo had the preferred contract to broadcast the Club Mundial, as it happens every year. The audience leader has a long contract since 2015 with the governing body of football to have the tournaments organized by her – which includes the 2022 World Cup, for example.

The Club World Cup, however, is sold separately. Globo had priority, but needed to respond by a deadline whether to buy or not. As it did not meet this deadline, Band ended up showing interest and made the acquisition.

