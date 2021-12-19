Another woman accuses ‘Sex and The City’ actor of harassment







Photo: Publicity/HBO Max / Modern Popcorn

Actor Chris Noth, who played Mr. Big in ‘Sex and The City’, was accused by yet another woman of sexual harassment.

Published by the website Daily Beast, the new accusation comes to light soon after two women reveal the actor’s abuse in a report in the magazine The Hollywood Reporter, and after actress Zoe Lister-Jones (‘Life in Pieces’) confirmed her colleague’s sexual misconduct while at work. As a result of the accusations, the actor was dismissed by the talent agency that represented him.

The prosecution of the new alleged victim, who used the pseudonym Ava in the report, says the 67-year-old actor harassed her while she was working in a restaurant in New York in 2010. At the time, she was 18 years old.

She reported that Chris Noth was a regular at the restaurant and “was always drunk” when he went there.

Alternating between a reception and quick musical performances, accompanied by a pianist, she said she once talked to Noth about “her career and hometown of Toronto” but regretted it when he pulled her into his lap and began to grope her. , pressing the young woman against “his erection”. According to Ava, Noth kept repeating “I love Canadian women” while doing this.

At the end of her shift, Ava said she went to her manager’s office to get paid for the night, and Noth followed. “He acted as if we had intentionally escaped together clandestinely,” she reported to the website. On that occasion, the woman said that the actor pressed her body against the table and kissed her. She pushed him with her arms and body, but she couldn’t get away from him.

“He wasn’t hearing ‘no’ but he heard me when I said ‘not here’ and was convinced I’d find him somewhere else,” recalled Ava. She also said that Noth texted him that day asking for his address to send a car but she never replied.

The actor denied Ava’s allegations and called the details of the related story “bad fiction”. “The story is completely fabricated. The supposedly detailed accounts in the story look like a bad fiction story,” said a Noth representative. “As Chris has stated, he never crossed or would cross that line [de assédio sexual].”

One of the previous accounts also mentioned that he didn’t accept “no” when he went after the alleged victim. This case, reported to THR, happened in 2004 with a 22-year-old girl.

The allegations surfaced after Chris Noth repeated the role of Mr. Big in ‘And Just Like That’, a sequel to ‘Sex and the Cit'” released last Friday (12/10) on HBO Max. heard by THR, the revival of the classic series served as a trigger to remember all the bad that happened.