‘Anti-5G’ necklaces are radioactive, says radiation protection entity – International

Necklaces and accessories that claim to “protect” people from 5G cellular networks actually emit radiation and can be harmful to health, says Anvs (the Dutch agency for nuclear safety and radiation protection).

The entity issued a statement about ten products in which radiation was found and warned people not to use the products. According to the agency, long-term exposure to radiation emitted by them can cause health problems.

Conspiracy theories about 5G have fueled a market for “anti-5g” products, but there is no evidence that internet networks are harmful to health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) claims that 5G mobile networks are secure and not fundamentally different from existing 3G and 4G signals. Mobile networks work using radio waves.

Despite this, there have been attacks on transmitters by people who consider 5G networks to be harmful.

Products identified as radioactive included a sleep mask, a bracelet and a necklace.

A children’s bracelet, by the Magnetix Wellness brand, also emits radiation.

“Do not use it anymore, store it safely and await the return instructions,” stated ANVS in a statement.

“Dutch sellers have been informed that the sale is prohibited and must be stopped immediately, and that customers must be made aware of this.”

In May 2020, the UK banned the sale of a 339-pound USB flash drive that claimed to offer “protection” against 5G.

ANVS published on its website the complete list of products identified as radioactive.

