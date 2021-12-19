‘Anti-5G’ necklaces are radioactive, says radiation protection entity

black pendant in a box

Credit, RIVM

Necklaces and accessories that claim to “protect” people from 5G cell phone networks actually emit radiation and can be harmful to health, says Anvs (Dutch Agency for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection).

The entity issued a statement about ten products found to emit radiation and warned people not to use the products. According to the agency, long-term exposure to radiation emitted by them can cause health problems.

Conspiracy theories about 5G have fueled a market for “anti-5g” products, but there is no evidence that internet networks are harmful to health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) claims that 5G mobile networks are secure and are not fundamentally different from existing 3G and 4G signals. Mobile networks work using radio waves.

