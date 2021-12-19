Anxious, Band involves Faustão and Datena in an unusual dream for 2022

Faustian has not yet shown his face on the screen of the band due to his contract with Globo, valid until December 31, but the Saad family’s broadcaster began preparations for the presenter’s first appearance on the schedule.

According to information from journalist Cristina Padiglione, from Folha de S. Paulo, the São Paulo channel considered the presence of Faustão in Brasil Urgente, by José Luiz Datena, perhaps even outside the journalist’s studio.

The husband of producer Luciana Cardoso signed with Grupo Bandeirantes earlier this year. The news was announced months after Faustão and Globo announced the end of the agreement after 32 years.

For Faustão na Band, TV hired several employees who worked for Globo and, in particular, for Domingão.

Datena and Faustão: TV Friends

Faustão and Datena have already shown some friendship throughout this year. Once, the presenter of Brasil Urgente spoke of a conversation with his future colleague:

“I spoke to Fausto Silva earlier today and he sent me an audio. By contract, he can’t speak live here, so I’ll listen to the message he sent and transmit to you”.

At another time, the Band’s contractor commented that he talked to the former Globo about the electronic point:

“Faustão called me the other day and said: ‘Datena, from time to time you have to stop using the electronic point’ because I was angry about the device. People speak at the most inappropriate moment and, sometimes, to give information that you have just given. You have to listen to the program”.

He continued: “It’s our face that’s in the air. If you give wrong information, repeat something you said, you lose your mind… Because when you are listening to someone, no one can talk to you, unless a meteor falls on the earth. You can’t talk when you’re interviewing someone.”