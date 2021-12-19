Apple launches tool that reveals who is spying on your personal data

The version of iOS 15.2 was released recently and brought a very interesting news for users. Anyone who loves Apple devices now has an Apps Privacy Report. This is exactly the name of a tool that records all app access in its data.

From now on, iPhone and iPad will show weekly reports on access to your information. After all, most of the applications installed on the cell phone are allowed for various purposes. Don’t think that these permissions are requested just in case. Several apps can access really sensitive data present on your device.

Apple logs app access to personal data and even issues a report

The new function present in the updated operating system reports accesses accounted for in the following areas:

Access to Data and Sensors (camera, microphone, location);

Network Activity in Apps;

Network Activity on Sites;

Most Contacted Domains.

All information in the report is very complete and displays various details about the activity. The user can access the date, time and address where their data was viewed.

“This lets you see if an app might be sharing your data with third parties based on the domains an app contacts.” That’s what Apple informed in the description of the tool inside iOS.

How do I know who is spying on my data on iPhone?

What few users know is that this very useful tool is disabled in the update. In other words, users have to enable it for reports to be issued. The procedure for this is quite simple; check out below:

Access the Adjustments area; Tap on the Privacy option; Scroll the “Apps Privacy Report” options; Finally, just tap Activate.

Okay, in a few minutes you will start to have access to the data informed above. If your device still doesn’t have the latest update of this, look for the “Software Update” tool.