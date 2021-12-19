Aquarius sign forecast for today, December 18 – Zoeira

Since yesterday, the Moon has been transiting Gemini, which makes us more distracted with our affective relationships, because the high flow of ideas and feelings makes us inattentive and restless, making it difficult to calm the mind to do something quiet or even to talk with whoever lives with you. So it’s an interesting time to do something different with the people you love, like play a board game, to spend quality time where you can pay attention to others but also get mental stimulation.

Aquarius sign today

The creativity and constructive ability of the natives of Aquarius are evidenced by the placement of the Moon in Gemini, which helps you to resolve setbacks and pending issues that have accumulated throughout the week. However, you can get confused emotionally, and it’s best not to talk about sensitive topics at this time.

