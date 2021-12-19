Aracruz decrees alert and hospital registers 100% of occupied beds

Photo: Publicity Aracruz City Hall





With the increase in cases of flu, the city of Aracruz through the Municipal Health Department (Semsa) decreed an alert situation for the city this Saturday (18th). Hospital São Camilo reported that 100% of the ICU and Infirmary beds are occupied.

According to the city, in recent weeks there has been an increase in cases of Flu Syndrome and in attendance at Health Units and Emergency Care in the city.

The secretary of Health of Aracruz, Rosiane Scarpatt, highlighted that the situation in the municipality is a warning given the exponential increase in flu cases.

“Our recommendation is that people avoid unnecessary and unprotected exposure. We will continue to maintain the restrictive measures in the city and we are closely monitoring the epidemiological data of Aracruz”, he said.

City Hall issues Technical Note on increase in flu cases

According to the Technical Note issued by the Aracruz health department, at the Municipal Emergency Care Unit (UPA), from December 10 to 14, an average of 438 care forms were opened during a 24-hour shift. Last Monday (13), there were 645 chips, 304 of which only in the period from 7am to 7pm.

According to a survey carried out by the Health Department, of the 645 open files, 398 went to the medical clinic (62%). Of these 398, 346 with flu complaints, representing 87% of clinic visits, which increased the waiting time for cases of lesser severity.

To date, most cases have tested negative for covid-19. The city hall emphasized that the municipal coronavirus vaccination campaign has had the expected effect and has managed to slow the spread of the disease in the city.

To prevent the emergence of new cases and also as a control measure for the covid-19 pandemic, Semsa recommends that the population continue to maintain the protocols of physical distance, constant hand hygiene with soap and water or alcohol gel, and correct use of the personal protective mask, especially in closed spaces.

The health department also reinforced that it is not time to give up simple individual prevention care that can reduce the transmission of infectious diseases, such as respiratory etiquette or cough etiquette, that is, whenever you cough or sneeze, cover your nose and the mouth with a tissue.

In addition, discard used tissues in the trash and, in the absence of a tissue, use the inner part of the arm, in the upper area of ​​the garment’s sleeves. These and other hand hygiene measures often and whenever you cough or sneeze.

The city hall emphasized that the best way to prevent outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases is to keep the population protected through vaccination against influenza, intensifying immunization actions in the entire population from 6 months of age onwards.

The immunizing against Influenza remains released in all health units, being the safest form of prevention against the Flu Syndrome and Acute Severe Flu Syndrome.

Number of flu cases registered per day from November 15th to December 15th

Number of Influenza virus cases accumulated from November 1st to December 15th

