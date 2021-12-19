Athletico fan is fired after throwing a glass of beer at Luciano Hang – 12/18/2021 – Sports

A supporter of Athletico was fired from a law firm after he was appointed responsible for throwing a glass of beer at pocketnarista businessman Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan chain of stores.

The pitch took place on Wednesday night (15), at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR). On the occasion, the stadium of the club from Paraná hosted the return game of the Copa do Brasil final. The team was surpassed by Atlético-MG, which took the cup in the competition.

Hang interacted with Athletico fans in the stands when he was the target of a glass of beer, according to images circulating on social networks. The businessman wore a shirt from the Curitiba club, which is sponsored by Havan.

On Friday (17), two days after the final, Araúz Advogados announced the resignation of the supporter identified as responsible for the act, lawyer Eduardo Alves.

In a statement, the office classified the case as “unacceptable”. “Araúz Advogados goes public to reinforce that it does not tolerate acts of violence against any individual or institution”, says the text.

On social media, Alves wrote that “throwing the glass in which there was beer was not the most suitable act for the situation”. He also reported threats, said his life had “turned to hell” and criticized Hang’s proximity to the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government.

“As I am a person with character and with a good education, I am sorry and I can say that I almost regret the inelegance of having thrown a few ml [mililitros] of beer on mr. Luciano Hang”, wrote the lawyer.

“Today I lost my job, I’m being threatened, my life has turned into hell. But I have to say: Mr. Hang, you’re the most rotten thing in this country, and people like you I’ll face every day of my life, even the end,” he added.

Hang also used social media to comment on the episode. In a live, the businessman showed photos and posts of the lawyer, whom he called “Doctor Esquerdinha”.

“This guy threw me a glass of beer. It could be a can of Coke, whatever he had in his hand. They get so nervous that what’s in their hand they throw. They throw rocks. They don’t accept that you have a different idea than you do. of them,” said the businessman.

The second game of the Copa do Brasil final ended with Atlético-MG’s 2-1 victory against their rival from Paraná. The miners had already won the first match of the decision, by 4-0, at Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte (MG), last Sunday (12).