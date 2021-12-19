Athletico-PR fan is fired for throwing beer at Luciano Hang

In a statement, the office regrets the incident that occurred in the final of the Copa do Brasil and explains the decision to dismiss lawyer Eduardo Alves

Reproduction/Twitter/@LucianoHangBr Luciano Hang was at the Arena da Baixada to watch the final of the Copa do Brasil



a fan of Athletic-PR was fired from the Araúz & Advogados law firm for having thehurled a glass of beer at Luciano Hang, owner of Havan, at the end of the Brazil’s Cup, played last Wednesday, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, against the Atlético-MG. In a statement, the company regrets the incident and explains the decision to dismiss lawyer Eduardo Alves. “Araúz Advogados goes public to reinforce that it does not tolerate acts of violence against any individual or institution… We note, once again, that we repudiate any form of physical or verbal aggression and that we do not comply with such practices in our daily work. The isolated act of this professional, although already disconnected, does not represent our culture, nor our values”, wrote the firm in a publication published on social networks.

Eduardo Alves, in turn, even clarified that his attitude was not consistent with the situation, but explained why he threw the cup at Luciano Hang, supporter of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “Harmful, criminal, irreparable and vexing is using your influence, motivated by money, to promote public policies that have killed, bankrupted, unemployed and harmed the Brazilian population in so many ways. Today I lost my job, I’m being threatened, my life has turned into hell. But I have to say: Mr. Hang, you are the most rotten thing in this country, and people like you I will face every day of my life, until the end”, published Alves.

Through his press office, Luciano Hang, at the time, said that the attack was carried out by “leftists” and regretted what had happened. “Not even Jesus Christ pleased 100%. When I was in the game, as it happens everywhere, I received thousands of hugs and affection from thousands of fans, I took many pictures… But there is always a spiteful leftist, with the famous hatred of goodness, that person who, having no arguments, leaves for the physical attack. Normal for me. What matters is to be on the side of the majority of good Brazilians and in favor of Brazil”, said the businessman.

Check out the full note from the office:

Araúz Advogados goes public to reinforce that it does not tolerate acts of violence against any individual or institution. After learning, through social networks, of an unacceptable act practiced by a professional from our office against the businessman Mr. Luciano Hang, during a soccer match held in the capital of Paraná on 12.15.2021, at Arena da Baixada, Araúz Advogados decided disconnect the said professional from its staff and permanently remove him from his duties, on today’s date.

To the businessman Mr. Luciano Hang and to all those who were offended by the aforementioned act, Araúz Advogados indicates their due support. With over 100 lawyers, 21 years of experience and national presence, Araúz Advogados, above all, defends the rights and agendas of its client base, formed mainly by participants of agribusiness and Brazilian cooperativism in the before, inside and not after the gate.

For us, democracy is not to be confused with a lack of civility and in no way political positions can mask criminal acts. We note, again, that we repudiate any form of physical or verbal aggression and we do not agree with such practices in our daily work.

The isolated act of this professional, although already disconnected, does not represent our culture, nor our values. It should be noted that the fact took place outside the work environment, being the professional’s very personal and exclusive responsibility, including with regard to the possible consequences of civil and criminal liability.