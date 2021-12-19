Athletico-PR fan loses his job after throwing beer at Luciano Hang

A supporter of Athletico Paranaense was fired after being identified as responsible for throwing a glass of beer at businessman Luciano Hang. The resignation of lawyer Eduardo Alves took place two days after the return game of the Copa do Brasil final, between Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba-PR, where the act took place.

The Araúz Advogados office, where the fan worked, confirmed the resignation after Eduardo Alves’ identification was complete and commented on what had happened.

“Araúz Advogados goes public to reinforce that it does not tolerate acts of violence against any individual or institution… We note, once again, that we repudiate any form of physical or verbal aggression and we do not agree with such practices in our day-to-day activities. The isolated act of this professional, although already disconnected, does not represent our culture, nor our values”, wrote the firm in its rejection note.

On his social networks, lawyer Eduardo Alves clarified that his attitude was not the most consistent with the situation and explained his motivation for throwing a glass of beer at the businessman, who criticized him again. Alves also reported that he is being threatened and admitted that “his life has turned into hell”.

“Harmful, criminal, irreparable and vexing is using your influence, motivated by money, to promote public policies that have killed, bankrupted, unemployed and harmed the Brazilian population in so many ways. Today I lost my job, I am being threatened, my life has turned Hell. But I have to say: Mr. Hang, you are the most rotten thing in this country, and people like you I will face every day of my life, until the end.”, published Alves.

Hours before Alves’ speech, Luciano Hang had already approached the case on his social networks, referring to the lawyer as “Doctor Esquerdinha”. The businessman, who is one of the main sponsors of Athletico-PR through its Havan stores, also made a live broadcast to talk about the case. Hang did not file a police report.

“When there is a lack of arguments, they turn to violence. This is how it works with leftists who do not accept opposing opinions. I love Athletico, we are sponsors, my children are fans and I know that this person does not represent the club and the fans”, said the post from Hang.