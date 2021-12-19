Atlético jumps from 9th to 3rd in the CBF National Club Ranking

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released the 2022 National Club Ranking. After lifting the trophy for the Minas Gerais Championship, Brazilian Championship and Brazil Cup, Atlético jumped from 9th to 3rd in the standings.

The leadership continues with Flamengo, who won the Super Cup. Vice in this tournament and champion of the Copa Libertadores, Palmeiras also remains in second place. Another club that rose a lot was Fortaleza, going from 18th to 11th – Ceará team was 4th in Brasileirão, the highest position for a northeastern club and went to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

On the other hand, one of those that fell the most was Internacional, which went from 4th to 8th. Cruzeiro, which will compete in Serie B for the third year in a row, went from 10th to 14th.

According to the entity, the ranking establishes a technical classification among 236 clubs in Brazilian football, based on the teams’ recent performance in national and international competitions.

See Top 10:

1: Flemish (17,054)

2: Palm trees (14,584)

3rd: Athletic (14,572)

4th: Guild (14,336)

5: Athletic (13,512)

6: Saints (12,816)

7: São Paulo (12,604)

8: International (12,108)

9: Fluminense (11,100)

10th: Corinthians (11,064)

