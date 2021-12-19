Atlético-MG director admits admiration for Edenílson, from Internacional, but denies negotiations | football

Atlético-MG will make punctual signings for the 2022 season. Champion of the Copa do Brasil, Brasileiro and Mineiro this season, Galo has a strong squad and practically all the athletes with a contract for the next year. However, the club is looking for “punctual” reinforcements. One of the names mentioned of interest is the 31-year-old defensive midfielder Edenílson, from Internacional.

The player had a name praised by the director of football at Galo, Rodrigo Caetano. The director, however, denied having opened negotiations with Inter, but praised Edenilson, with whom he has worked.

– We didn’t start this issue of going to the market in a stronger way. Needless to say, I admire him on and off the field. For the sake of ethics, whatever interest we may have, we will look to Inter. It is natural to seek information about some players, but there is no negotiation about him – said the executive in an interview with Gaucho radio.

Edenilson was even harassed by Arab football at another time. It would be necessary to make a deal with Inter to convince them to release the midfielder. The fine of US$ 3 million (R$ 17.07 million) is for foreign countries only. In Brazilian football, the values ​​are higher, as they are calculated based on salary, but with a decrease over the years.

The player played 54 games this season, scored 15 times and contributed nine assists for Inter. The best performance since he arrived in the South. He joined the Brasileirão team and received his first calls with Tite.

Rodrigo Caetano also commented on the negotiations that Atlético-MG intends to carry out. According to him, Galo will not perform a high number of signings for 2022.