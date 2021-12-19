Audi will return to production in Brazil

The production line of Audi, stopped since the beginning of 2021 at the Volkswagen Group complex, in São José dos Pinhais (PR), will be resumed in the middle of next year. However, the protagonist over there will no longer be the A3 sedan, who recently won new generation in Brazil. Now, the Paraná line will assemble the Q3 and Q3 Sportback SUVs.

For now, the brand of rings does not talk about price reductions or hybrid versions. Even with the investment in electric (see below), Audi apparently does not plan electrified options of the two SUVs. On the contrary, the German confirmed that it will offer bigger and more powerful engines than the current lineup of the Q3 and Q3 Sportback.

The bet, therefore, will be on the 2.0 four-cylinder gasoline engine with direct injection, turbocharger and 231 hp. It will replace the 1.4 TFSI turbo with 150 hp. The pair of SUVs will also have all-wheel drive (Quattro). Thus, Audi will equip the Q3 and Q3 Sportback with transverse engine and eight-speed Tiptronic transmission.

Q3 Sportback has coupe-style rear (Audi/Courtesy)

Design and content

Still without a definite date of arrival or a list of equipment and defined prices, SUVs have design as one of their trump cards. Note the strong inspiration on the Q8 SUV, with emphasis on the Singleframe front grille with an octagonal design (black on the Q3, chrome on the Sportback).

Aside from that, both differ only in the accentuated trim of the roof in the coupe-style version. The Q3 Sportback is unprecedented and debuted in 2019 abroad. With a more sporty look, it brings together standard items such as 20-inch alloy wheels and Matrix LED headlamps. In the rear, the SUV-coupe shares the Q3’s taillights as well as the trunk lid.

Inside, the pair has an MMI screen with an 8.8″ touch-sensitive display and assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, Park Assist and radar detector for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles. items such as electrically operated trunk lid, interior lighting in 30 color variations and sports seats.

The seats can also have a heating system. And there are interesting factory solutions, like the rear seat that runs on a rail. It’s 13 cm on the Q3 Sportback, and 15 cm on the traditional Q3.